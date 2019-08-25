PEOSTA, Iowa — Echoes of Independence Day filled Peosta on Saturday along with the friendly sirens of emergency vehicles, bagpipes and giggling children.
Residents and visitors alike lined Burds Road to celebrate the community at the 13th annual Peosta Days, an occasion that carried an aura of patriotic spirit under the event’s theme of “freedom, friends and fireworks.” Many who attended the parade and ensuing festival were garbed in red, white and blue and buzzed with excitement.
“You see everything that’s out in the community, things that you can become a part of,” said Carley Pins, a teacher at Peosta Elementary School. “This community is just so close knit.”
Carley and her husband, Matthew Pins, relocated to Peosta from Dubuque two years ago to raise their boys, Eli, 5, and Oliver, 2.
“It’s a lot smaller than Dubuque. A lot more kids,” Matthew said. “We really love the school district.”
Peosta has seen significant growth during the past two decades — from a bedroom town of just a few hundred residents to nearly 1,700 in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In contrast to its older neighbors, the median age in the community is just 32.6.
“I’m all for the expansion. They’re putting in better facilities all the time,” said Jeff Wolf, an about 10-year resident of Peosta who participated in the parade this year. “I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
This year’s event, which began Friday and concluded Saturday with a fireworks display, also featured a color run, eating contest and cow pie bingo.
“It is just a time for the community of Peosta to … be together and celebrate,” said Valerie Gaff, a Peosta Days committee member who helped plan the happening with other volunteers.
New to the festivities was a performance by the Western Dubuque High School band, which joined firetrucks, classic cars and floats in the parade.
Oodles of children eagerly anticipated the sweets that parade marchers tossed their way.
Tootsie Rolls and Butterfingers were the preferred selection for brothers Landon, 10, and Jude Schultz, 6 — both of Dubuque.
“They have cool stuff that comes through,” Jude said of the parade.
Out-of-towners also took a seat to watch.
Nick and Nancy Ackerman, of Storm Lake, and Herb and Eloise Lobberecht, of Ottumwa, traveled to the community to spend time with their children and grandchildren.
“It’s a neat celebration,” said Nick. “This is neat because there are so many young people.”