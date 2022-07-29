Greg Moklestad traded his Dubuque Senior High School classroom for an office in the Millwork District this summer.

The computer science and engineering teacher spent the past month working with DMI LLC and Design Mill Inc., two Dubuque sister companies that focus on emerging technology, digital engineering and software development, among other professional services.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.