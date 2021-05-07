A portion of a rural Dubuque roadway will close next week as part of a major construction project.
A segment of North Cascade Road between Royal Wood Drive and Swiss Valley Road will close Monday, May 10, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque.
It states that the closure is part of the U.S. 20-Swiss Valley interchange project currently under construction.
Local access to properties along the closed portion of the road will be maintained, according to the release.
The road will remain closed until the completion of a newly relocated North Cascade Road and a new intersection with Swiss Valley Road. Call 563-927-2397, email charles.seeland@iowadot.us or visit 511ia.org for more information.