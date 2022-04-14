ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members are leaning toward constructing two roundabouts in the city following a work session this week.
The two roundabouts both would be located on Asbury Road, with one at its intersection with Hales Mill Road and the other at its intersection with Radford Road. The project seeks to address mounting traffic build-ups on Asbury Road, particularly around these two intersections.
No formal action was taken during the work session, but council members agreed to finalize plans at a future meeting.
During the session, council members debated whether to construct the two roundabouts, last estimated to cost $3.8 million, or to create one roundabout at the Hales Mill Road intersection and then reroute Radford Road to funnel traffic into that intersection, which is estimated to cost $4.1 million.
At the center of the debate was the impact both options would have on surrounding properties.
The two-roundabout option would require the purchase and demolition of Frog Hollow Kid Campus, a child care center located at the southwest intersection of Asbury and Radford roads.
The single-roundabout option would see the construction of a new road and require the purchase and demolition of several residential properties, including land owned by Luther Manor that the company intends to develop in the future.
Neither representatives from Frog Hollow nor Luther Manor were present during the work session. Officials with Frog Hollow did not respond to a phone message and email asking for comment on this story.
Council members ultimately agreed that the two-roundabout option was the least disruptive option to neighboring property owners.
However, some council members also took issue with potentially eliminating a business from Asbury that provides child care, a service already seeing high demand in the community.
“My concern is having to take out the day care center,” Council Member Russ Domeyer said. “Day care is at a premium right now.”
Council members discussed potentially working with Frog Hollow to relocate the center to a new location elsewhere in Asbury. Mayor Jim Adams said he and city officials could begin discussions with Frog Hollow if and when the roundabout plan is approved.
“As soon as we know where this is going, we can have these discussions with the property owners,” Adams said.
If the plan eventually is approved, construction on the project would not begin for some time and likely would be completed in phases.
City Administrator Beth Bonz said construction of a Hales Mill Road roundabout likely would not begin for another two to three years.
The city then would turn its attention to a Radford Road roundabout.
She said the city is applying for grant funding for the Hales Mill Road roundabout.