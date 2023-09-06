CASCADE, Iowa — The work of the Cascade Lions Club can be found throughout the community.
Lions Club International is the world’s largest membership-based service club organization with over 1.4 million members. With a special focus on sight and hearing, the Iowa Lions work with organizations such as Iowa KidSight, Camp Courageous of Iowa, the Iowa Department for the Blind, Iowa School for the Deaf and many more.
The Lions Club in Cascade was chartered by the Monticello club in 1986 as part of Lions District 9NE. The group is perhaps most well known in the community for the annual Fourth of July celebration held at Legion Park. This event is the club’s sole fundraiser for the year and has been a community tradition since 1987. The Lions Club also partners with the Red Cross and American Legion for three blood drives a year at Legion Hall.
Cascade Lions Secretary Kelly Sullivan said the club has helped fund many of Cascade’s public improvements and attractions to keep their donations local.
“I’m a member because our motto is ‘We Serve.’ We serve the community with what we do,” Sullivan said. “The shelter at the Community Park was built with funds from our Fourth of July fundraiser. Anything we build, from the shelter to what we gave to the swimming pool and the library, comes from that fundraiser so we can put money back into the community to make it better.”
Marilyn Hawkins is president of the Lions Club and has been a member for 35 years. She largely works with children’s eyesight, providing a free service where members go into preschool and kindergarten classes to photograph children’s eyes. These photographs are examined in Iowa City for early signs of eye disease. Last school year, the Lions screened 401 kids in the Western Dubuque Community School District.
“The Lions help children with eyesight,” Hawkins said. “We send a lot of our money in for other things like the Lions Clubs International Foundation and support all those groups to help out other communities. Being in a group that serves other people is always a good thing where we can help out wherever.
“We want to help the community out wherever there’s need. The Lions are throughout the whole world, and everyone steps up.”
Hawkins said the group has given money to people with serious medical needs such as cancer and transplants. Lions Clubs International Foundation gave $30,000 to help rebuild when a tornado hit Worthington. In addition to their medical focus, Lions funds also give money to the food pantry and provide scholarships for high school students.
While the club had 40 members at its height, it currently only has three active members as more events, activities and organizations compete for everyone’s time. This has reduced the amount of events the club is able to hold, but higher recruitment could see breakfasts and other fundraisers if members can get the manpower to run them.
“Since 1917, whenever there has been a need at home or around the world, Lions members have been there to help,” Hawkins said. “You could help, too.”
For more information on the Cascade Lions Club, contact Marilyn Hawkins at 563-543-5275, Kelly Sullivan at 563-213-4901 or Leo Soppe at 563-543-5275.