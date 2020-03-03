In 2014, Justin Skeesuck and Patrick Gray set out on a pilgrimage across northern Spain.
The two friends traveled 500 miles from the southwest corner of France to Santiago de Compostela over the following weeks.
For most of the route, Gray pushed Skeesuck in a specialized wheelchair, with help from many people they met along the route.
“All those distractions are stripped away, and you are fully present to the person that’s right by you,” Gray said. “You have these moments where you get to see in the heart and the head of someone all at once.”
Skeesuck and Gray shared the story of their journey and the lessons it taught them with about 200 people on Monday night at University of Dubuque during the Michael Lester Wendt Character Lecture, presented by UD’s Wendt Center for Character Education.
“I’m really hoping people will feel better about the challenges they face, in terms of knowing that it’s a struggle, but it’s a worthy struggle,” said Annalee Ward, director of the center.
When Skeesuck learned about the Camino de Santiago, he knew it was a journey he wanted to take.
The pilgrimage traces its roots back to the ninth century and the discovery of the remains of St. James. Pilgrims began traveling to Santiago de Compostela to pay homage to the saint.
“I just knew it was something that I needed to do,” Skeesuck said.
When he was a teenager, Skeesuck was in an automobile accident that triggered a progressive neuromuscular disease that slowly diminished his ability to use his arms and legs.
Skeesuck and Gray have been lifelong friends, so Skeesuck asked Gray if he wanted to take the pilgrimage with him.
Gray responded, “I’ll push you.”
Gray would go on to push Skeesuck for most of the journey, but many of the people they encountered on the route also stepped in to help.
“When we’re together on the trail, we’re truly a unit,” Skeesuck said.
Between spending so much time together and meeting people along the trail, the two learned about how easy it is to build close connections with people if they choose to.
“It opened our eyes to the beauty that exists in every single person that you meet,” Gray said.
Skeesuck told a story of a trek through a mountain pass in which more than a dozen people helped them up a steep trail. He learned that allowing people to help him can be a gift to them.
“You have to let that guard down, open that door, and when you do, truly amazing things can happen,” Skeesuck said.
Emily Swanson, a freshman at UD, attended Monday’s talk. She said before the lecture that she wanted to learn about what Skeesuck and Gray learned, the challenges they faced and how they overcame them.
She noted the reach that the two’s story has had — including a book and documentary about the experience.
“It’s amazing to see how this one story has affected so many people and touched so many people,” she said.