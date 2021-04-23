Heartland Financial USA announced Thursday that it would issue a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share on the company’s common stock, payable May 31 to stockholders of record on May 17.
As of March 31, there were 42.2 million common shares outstanding listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, according to a press release. The stocks are traded under the symbol HTLF.
Heartland Financial USA, headquartered in Dubuque, is a diversified financial services company with assets of nearly $18 billion.
The company provides banking, mortgage, investment and other financial services and has a presence in 12 states, including Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.