Four Western Dubuque Community School District students recently took home awards in a statewide agricultural writing contest, and one will have her work published.
Lucille Boge, a fifth-grader at Farley Elementary School, earned first place in the elementary division of the Bushel of Stories agriculture writing contest, according to a press release.
The contest, organized by Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, challenged Iowa students in third through eighth grades to write a storybook about agriculture or food. The release states that 20 entries were submitted.
Lucille's winning entry, "The A-Z Book of Fresh Foods from the Farm," will be designed by Iowa artists and published. She also will receive a $100 check and a plaque, the release states.
Other local students earning top honors were:
Elementary division, Second place -- Ben Skinner, third grade, Peosta Elementary School, for his book "How Carrots Grow"
Elementary division, Third place -- Claire Schieltz, fifth grade, Farley Elementary School, for her book "The Agriculture ABCs"
Middle school division, Second place: Rachael Weber, seventh grade, Drexler Middle School, for her book "The Alphabet Around the Farm"
Second- and third-place winners will have their names noted in the winning book and will receive plaques and a check for $75 and $50, respectively.
