Four candidates for U.S. Senate and a pair of presidential hopefuls will speak during a military veteran- focused forum this weekend in Dubuque.
The Veterans National Recovery Center will host the “Moment of Truth” forum at 9 a.m. Saturday at Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Events and presentations are scheduled throughout the day.
Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, a Democrat from Maryland who is running for president, will take the stage for an open forum at 9 a.m.
The event will feature a debate from 10 a.m. to noon featuring four Democratic candidates hoping to challenge U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in November. Mike Franken, Kimberly Graham, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods have confirmed they will attend, according to organizers.
Joe Walsh, a Republican who served a single term in the U.S. House of Representatives and now is challenging incumbent President Donald Trump for his party’s nomination, will speak at 3 p.m.
Other presidential contenders were invited to attend. A few will have surrogates to speak on their behalf, organizers said.
Discussions will focus on issues important to military veterans, with a particular emphasis on restorative health care for those who have served. There is no cost to attend.