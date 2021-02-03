Dubuque Community Schools leaders are working to adjust their protocols as they prepare for students to return to fully in-person learning.
Starting Feb. 15, most students will move from a hybrid schedule that alternates in-person and remote attendance days to full-time, in-person learning. District officials announced the change last week after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law requiring them to offer completely in-person instruction.
District officials say the change means students will not be able to spread out to the extent they have so far during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they are deploying plans that aim to create space where they can in an effort to keep students and staff healthy.
“We are excited to get our students back,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans told school board members on Tuesday. “We just want everybody to be safe and healthy, from our adults to our students.”
Maximizing space
While district leaders plan to continue implementing safety measures such as sanitization and a face-covering requirement, they will have to adjust to having more students in classrooms and less flexibility to spread them out.
“When we can be 6 feet apart, we will, and when it’s not, we’ll maximize that space,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education.
He said instruction for secondary students will be similar to what they experienced before the pandemic, other than distancing measures. Cindy Steffens, executive director of elementary education, said teachers will modify activities that normally bring students close together, such as during reading groups when students might otherwise sit together at a table.
“Bringing that table back in and having kids sit at it puts them shoulder to shoulder, where we don’t necessarily want to do that yet,” Steffens said.
Rheingans told school board members on Tuesday during an Educational Programs/Policy Committee meeting that students riding buses will not be able to socially distance, though staff will try to seat families together, will assign seats and will require riders to wear masks.
For lunches, staff will limit the number of students allowed to sit at tables. Some students will eat in their classrooms, and school leaders are working to create additional eating spaces.
“Lunchrooms will be highly orchestrated,” Rheingans said. “It will be closer than it is currently because there’s more students there, but it won’t be back to … where it’s shoulder to shoulder.”
Rheingans said Dubuque County officials have indicated they plan to focus on vaccinating educators next week. Depending on the allocation of vaccines the county receives, Rheingans said, he hopes all employees can receive their first of two doses at that time.
Those educators then will require a second shot three or four weeks later to be fully vaccinated.
District officials have asked that their oldest employees be vaccinated first, as well as staff whose jobs require them to be in closer proximity to students, Rheingans said.
District leaders also have purchased additional N95 masks to make available to staff along with face shields.
“An employee who really wanted to double up their protection would be able to get the N95 masks, as well as the face shields,” Rheingans said.
‘A lot of faith’
Joel Miller, vice president and chief negotiator for Dubuque Education Association, said officials with the teachers union advocated against the law requiring districts to offer fully in-person learning. He said even before Reynolds laid out her proposal, they asked district leaders to wait until teachers could be vaccinated to bring students back full time.
Miller said teachers generally are nervous about the change but that district officials are doing what they can to help staff feel comfortable.
“There’s a lot of faith in the district and a lot of faith in each other that we can make this work,” Miller said.
National health officials say there’s growing evidence that children aren’t the main drivers of community spread and that transmission is relatively low in schools if mask-wearing, social distancing and contact tracing is in effect. The CDC says that for schools to open safely, they and their surrounding communities must adopt prevention measures.
Leaders of local schools with daily, in-person instruction have said measures such as wearing masks have helped keep COVID-19 from spreading, even though students cannot spread out as much. They say school-related transmissions have been rare so far this year.
Phillip Bormann, chief administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, said educators prioritized space by removing additional furniture from classrooms to help spread students out as much as they could.
For lunches, staff brought in additional tables and chairs to give students more space and created seating charts to help them determine which students were in close proximity when there are positive cases. He said lunches are a primary source of close contacts because students have their masks off, but there haven’t been a large number of quarantines stemming from lunch periods.
“Especially at the secondary level, the high school level, they’re oftentimes friend groups or people that they participate on a team with or would sit together in a classroom setting,” Bormann said. “That way, we end up having to quarantine, but it’s not as many students. It’s a focused group of friends.”