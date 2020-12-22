PEOSTA, Iowa -- The president of Northeast Iowa Community College will step down from that role in 2022.
The school this afternoon announced that Liang Chee Wee will end his tenure in the position on June 30, 2022.
“For the past 10 years, Dr. Wee’s servant leadership has helped Northeast Iowa Community College become a force in the district, engaging in educational and training opportunities for students, businesses and economic development," said Ken Reimer, chairman of NICC's Board of Trustees, in a press release.
Wee, who is in his late 50s, was named the school's president in October 2011 after serving as interim president for about four months. He joined NICC in August 2007 as the Calmar campus provost.
“It has been an honor to serve NICC and our communities for the last 10 years," he said in the release. "I am grateful for the passion and hard work of my colleagues and their commitment to improve lives, drive business success and advance community vitality. It also has been my privilege to collaborate with our partners to embrace the challenges and opportunities in our communities. I will be here through June 2022, and much work awaits my colleagues and me.”
In the release, Reimer said the board and officials will discuss the process of finding the college's next president.
"Dr. Wee will continue to lead NICC through June 2022, so we will take ample time to formulate a thoughtful and participatory search and transition process," Reimer said.