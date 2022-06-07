DELHI, Iowa — A federal grant designed for bridge replacement may be Delaware County’s best chance at securing funding to rebuild the Lake Delhi Dam bridge, which was washed out during a flood in 2010.
County Engineer Anthony Bardgett told the Board of Supervisors that the county will apply for a Bridge Investment Program Grant with seven other Iowa counties.
Along with Delaware County, Buchanan, Cedar, Iowa, Hamilton, Jones, Monroe and Scott counties also will apply. Projects listed in the application will total approximately $50 million, with the Lake Delhi Dam costs expected to be $6.9 million.
“Bundling this package with the other counties looks good for these big federal grants,” Bardgett explained. “I think they like to see big impact grants that are well coordinated.”
Bardgett said another factor favoring the request is the status of Iowa bridges.
“Iowa is one of the top states in the nation for deteriorating bridges, so we are going to get some attention that way,” Bardgett said. “If the feds can throw a lot of money at one particular grant that covers eight counties in a state with deteriorating bridges, that should be a pretty attractive candidate.”
The grant will require a 20% match of the total cost. Delaware County has $1.8 million saved for the Lake Delhi Dam bridge.
“The supervisors have been setting aside $25,000 per month from the road use tax specifically for this project,” Bardgett said. “We know someday we will build this thing, and we have a good start at our match. We will also need to purchase a lot of right-of-way for the new road alignment.”
Bardgett said he didn’t know when application winners would be notified.
Board of Supervisors Chair Shirley Helmrichs said the bridge replacement would impact the entire county.
“This would be huge for Delaware County, especially the southeast quarter,” Helmrichs said. “The road used now, there is so much traffic that it’s dangerous. It’s a safety issue. This would be beneficial to the agriculture community, to school districts, to people on the lake. It would be safer for everyone if they didn’t have to go around and could just go straight. I am holding out hope for this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.