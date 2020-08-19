MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa man accused of holding a knife while threatening to stab a woman recently pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Marvin M. Neth, 39, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to assault with injury and was given a deferred judgment with two years of probation.
With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that on Nov. 23, Neth raised an 11½-inch kitchen knife and threatened to stab Marselyn Neth, of the same address.
“Marselyn ran from the house in fear of her safety and called 911 for help,” documents state.
When law enforcement responded and arrested Marvin Neth, they reported locating marijuana in a small plastic bag in one of his pockets.
Neth originally was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and possession of marijuana. The drug charge was dismissed as part of his plea deal.