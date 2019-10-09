News in your town

Elkader woman wins more than $75,000 in Iowa Lottery game

In Dubuque, presidential candidate Gabbard vows to heal divides domestically, abroad

Police: Darlington man arrested for carrying loaded gun, knives while intoxicated

Dubuque City Expo event set for Oct. 17 at Five Flags Center

4 Dubuque difference-makers highlighted during annual 'Salute to Women'

UPDATE: Dubuque City Council candidate will not pursue recount in wake of narrow loss

UPDATE: Fire that badly injured 2 people in Dubuque caused $49,000 damage

Officials mulling solutions over shortage of day care services in Bellevue

45th annual Osborne Heritage Days slated for this weekend

Police: Man taken to hospital after Dubuque crash

Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle in Dubuque church parking lot

Authorities: 2 people sustain potentially 'life-threatening' injuries in Dubuque blaze

Dubuque drug dealer sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison

Rotary Club of Dubuque fundraiser offers $1,000 cash prizes, equipment for health center

After cancer diagnosis, Cuba City student eager for return to ordinary life

Police: Man smashes $8,000 worth of windows around Dubuque, then turns himself in