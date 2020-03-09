Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced the appointment of 10 area residents to state boards and commissions.

The area appointees are:

  • Lamont Davidson, of Delhi — Appointed to Judicial Nominating Commission District 1A.
  • Warren Gall, of Dubuque — Board of Medicine.
  • Gordon Goettsch, of Manchester — Board of Medicine.
  • Michael Hammer, of McGregor — Board of Massage Therapy.
  • Jacquelyn Hein, of Monticello — Board of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences.
  • Ron Herrig, of Dubuque — Flood Mitigation Board.
  • Brian Kane, of Dubuque — State Board of Education.
  • Kristen Rickey, of Manchester — Board of Educational Examiners.
  • The Rev. Michael Schueller, of Epworth — Board of Nursing Home Administrators.

Daniel Tallon, of Dubuque — Iowa Workforce Development.

All appointments except Davidson’s are subject to Iowa Senate confirmation, according to a press release.

