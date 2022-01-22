Sorry, an error occurred.
A Dubuque man recently entered a guilty plea in relation to crashing into a vehicle belonging to a law enforcement officer in Winnebago County, Iowa.
Adam W. Purchase, 33, of 4404 Wren Drive, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Winnebago County for a charge of third-degree criminal mischief.
Court documents state that Purchase purposely struck a vehicle belonging to Robert Snitzer, an employee of the Forest City (Iowa) Police Department, on Oct. 3.
Purchase stated that he did so “because he did not like the owner of the vehicle,” according to documents. Purchase’s actions caused damage of more than $3,200 to Snitzer’s vehicle.
Purchase’s sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 4. Documents state that prosecutors will recommend he be given a jail sentence of 365 days, with all but 30 days suspended, and two years of probation.
