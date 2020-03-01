A jury last week found a man accused of sexually abusing a girl at a Dubuque residence guilty of committing indecent acts.
Jurors on Friday found Jeffrey M. Juergens, 58, no permanent address, guilty of lascivious acts with a child — solicitation and indecent exposure. He was acquitted on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and a second charge of lascivious acts with a child.
Juergens faces up to five years in prison.
Court documents state a police officer on April 1, 2019, met with a woman who reported that her daughter had been sexually abused by Juergens at a Dubuque residence a few days earlier. The girl was younger than 10 years old at the time.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sex crimes.
An arrest warrant was issued for Juergens in May and he was arrested in June.
A sentencing hearing has yet to be set.