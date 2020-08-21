ASBURY, Iowa — At 12,800 feet in the air, members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team lined up by the open back door of their plane.
They jumped one by one, disappearing quickly from sight in nothing but a whoosh of wind. Miles of green fields provided a backdrop as they left behind trails of red smoke.
The team was making a surprise landing Thursday morning at The Meadows Golf Club in Asbury, where the Dubuque Jaycees were holding a fundraiser. After jumping, several Golden Knights members would join for a round of golf.
Sitting on the climbing plane — a C-147 aircraft that the Golden Knights started using last year — Sgt. Jonathan Pemberton was itching to jump into the air.
“It’s the closest I’m going to get to being a rock star,” he said jokingly. “I can’t play guitar, so this is it.”
The Golden Knights formed in 1959 to represent the U.S. in skydiving competitions. Now, they have performed thousands of shows across the country.
Pemberton enlisted in the Army in 2012 and has been part of the Golden Knights since November. His hometown of Sanford, N.C., doesn’t lie far from where the team trains.
“I (went skydiving) once, and I said, ‘I’m hooked. Let me keep doing this,’” he said. “I didn’t know you could do this in the Army.”
Thursday marked Pemberton’s first jump of the Golden Knights’ 2020 season, which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Normally, we do shows every weekend, but a lot of those events were canceled,” Sgt. 1st Class Mike Koch said, adding that the team typically performs shows from April to October.
Included in that list of canceled events this year is the Dubuque Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular. The event was first postponed before being canceled due to the pandemic.
Though the team was able to perform a jump at the White House on July 4, Koch said they mostly have been training since the pandemic hit the U.S.
Before boarding the plane, a shout of “dirt dive” prompted an on-the-ground practice of the team’s formation as they fell through the air.
Sgt. 1st Class Chad Riddlebaugh, who learned to sky-dive in 2018, said he was amazed by the professionalism of the Golden Knights and listed teamwork, dedication and attention to detail as important factors in every team member.
The repetition of moves in training lends an important hand in staying focused when it comes time to jump, he said.
“It becomes so common that it’s muscle memory,” Riddlebaugh said. “... You’ve really got to commit.”
The plane dipped and circled the golf course as the team figured out the best spot to jump before making their precise landing.
They also threw streamers down from 2,000 feet in the air to see what the wind would do to their parachutes from that height.
The moments before the team exited through the open back door of the aircraft were filled with excitement, high-fives and shouts.
“I’ve got a motto: Live a great story,” Riddlebaugh said minutes before he joined his team in the air.