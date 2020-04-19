HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Extended school closures have thrown a wrench in the plans Mackenzie Myers and her classmates were making for the Southwestern High School yearbook.
“It has been pretty hard for, especially, our spring sports like softball, baseball, track, to get pictures,” said Myers, a senior at the Hazel Green school. “So we have to rethink how we’re going to do the pages and try and figure out something to put into the pages for the spring sports.”
While schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and educators who work on yearbooks have had to adjust on the fly. They are tasked both with chronicling a particularly unusual year and filling pages even though so many seminal high school events have been canceled.
“It’s been such a change and so different and hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime event … we think that it definitely deserves a good part of the coverage, because it really is a major part of the year,” said Sarah Blosch, yearbook adviser at Hempstead High School in Dubuque.
Students on Hempstead’s yearbook staff have made plans to fill pages that would normally include activities impacted by the pandemic.
Some pages that would have been dedicated to spring sports instead will be filled with different aspects of COVID-19 coverage, Blosch said.
Students also have been working on alternate plans for the prom page in case prom doesn’t happen or is delayed past the yearbook deadline. They have been asking classmates to send in photos wearing their prom dresses if they had already been purchased, Blosch said.
“I have some really dedicated students who are really trying to salvage every page that they can,” she said. “It’s been admirable work.”
Yearbook staff and advisers at local schools also have been asking students, families and teachers to send in photos of what their lives look like during the pandemic.
“I’ve been in touch with (students), trying to get their thoughts and get the parents to take pictures of them and get those in here,” said Jodi Splinter, yearbook adviser for Southwestern High School.
Katie Barnes, yearbook adviser for Cascade (Iowa) Junior/Senior High School, said she and her team will have to come up with another way to conduct senior polls, in which seniors vote on which of their classmates should be deemed the most athletic or class clown or other superlatives. She will talk with her students about possibly doing the polls online.
“There might be some more categories in that one, like ‘busiest during quarantine,’” she said, laughing.
Several yearbook advisers said they plan to dedicate space in their yearbooks to COVID-19. Many said they are trying to focus on positive things that people have done in response to the pandemic.
“That’s why we make the yearbook, so (students) have good, fond memories of school,” Barnes said. “I just think it’s important so when they look back on it, they don’t think of it as something horrible that they went through, (but rather) how they had to make changes and become resilient.”
Anna Jensen, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, is one of this year’s yearbook editors. Jensen said she and her classmates plan to feature the COVID-19 pandemic in the yearbook in some way.
“Obviously, it’s impacted our school a lot, and it is a big part of this 2020 year,” Jensen said. “Even though it’s maybe negatively impacting it, we also want to take the positives of it, too, what people are doing to stay positive and stay busy.”