Representatives of U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., will be available at locations throughout Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District this week.
The representatives can assist in dealing with the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service and several other federal agencies, according to a press release.
Local times and locations include:
- 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22: Boscobel City Hall, 1006 Wisconsin Ave.
- 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22: Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St.
- 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22: Prairie du Chien Public Library, 125 S. Wacouta St.