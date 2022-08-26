Police said a Dubuque mother left two children unattended in the bathtub, leading to a near-drowning and severe brain injury in her infant.
The ensuing investigation showed that the infant and two siblings also had illegal drugs in their systems, according to court documents.
Champayne R. Sandifer-Jackson, 22, of 3290 Hillcrest Road, No. 3, was arrested at 5:20 a.m. today at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and three counts of child endangerment.
Court documents state that emergency responders were dispatched to Sandifer-Jackson's residence at about 11:30 a.m. May 30 after a possible drowning was reported. An almost-8-month-old was found unresponsive, and responders started CPR. The boy was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Sandifer-Jackson told police that she was giving the boy and his 2-year-old brother a bath, with the infant in a "baby tub" and the 2-year-old in the larger bathtub. She reported there was about 4 inches of water in the tub.
Sandifer-Jackson then saw she had a missed call from a neighbor, so she left "her residence to go see what the neighbor had called about."
"Sandifer-Jackson indicated she was gone for approximately two minutes," documents state. "When she returned to the bathroom, the water in the tub was higher than when she left and (the infant) was flipped over out of his baby tub, facedown in the water."
She pulled the child out and started CPR until police arrived.
"During treatment at (the Iowa City hospital), doctors noted evidence of a significant lack of blood flow, which correlated with the provided history of drowning and resuscitation efforts," documents state. "As a result, (the infant) was diagnosed with a severe brain injury and continues to have debilitating side effects as a result."
Documents state that a hair sample from the boy showed he had illegal drugs in his system -- cocaine, ecstasy and "THC metabolite."
Hair samples from Sandifer-Jackson's two other children -- the 2-year-old and a 7-year-old -- determined that both had cocaine and THC metabolite in their systems.
An analysis also showed that Sandifer-Jackson had ecstasy, cocaine and THC metabolite in her system, documents state.
Sandifer-Jackson told police that she did not use ecstasy or cocaine and that, while she has smoked marijuana, she hadn't done so in three months.
"Sandifer-Jackson indicated she has not ever seen any family or friends using drugs in front of her children, and she does not know how they would have tested positive," documents state.