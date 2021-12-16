PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — After he threatened to sue the city, a Platteville dog kennel owner now requests grant assistance to help him expedite the relocation of his business.
Following an outcry from neighbors who disapprove of the facility, Common Council members this week rejected the issuance of a special permit to Dan Winch to enable him to continue to breed and board dogs at his home. Now, the city’s only licensed dog kennel must close by the end of the year or negotiate with the city.
“We have no way of complying with the ordinance as it stands,” he said. “But we are happy to work with the city and make this a plan going forward, but we need your help to do that.”
A co-owner of Bernese Buds, Winch operates under a kennel license that is designated for noncommercial use, which allows him to keep more than eight pets.
City leaders updated the city’s ordinances in 2020. The changes reclassified Winch’s operation as a business enterprise, which requires him to obtain a permit in addition to the business kennel license.
Council members previously extended Winch’s nonbusiness license by a year, and he believed that it would continue to do so as long as money did not change hands at his residence at 345 Bayley Ave.
City Attorney Bill Cole said it matters less where the financial transaction occurs than where the commercial service is provided.
Neighbors, who generally like Winch’s fluffy Bernese mountain dogs, oppose his business due to the noise and odor they can detect from his property, which measures 7,533 square feet.
City code now requires the lot to be at least 33,000 square feet, based upon the number of dogs that Winch owns.
He cares for eight breeding dogs and, currently, a litter of 12 puppies. The latter do not count toward the total quota until they are 5 months old.
Winch also owns three cats of his own and seeks to board other people’s dogs.
“It’s just the number of dogs, the type of business, the location,” said Council Member Isaac Shanley. “Puppies, 5 months old or not, they still count. They pee. They do their stuff. They bark.”
About a dozen people registered against the license issuance, while two registered in support, including Winch’s roommate.
Without a license and permit, Winch would not be able to board nor breed dogs. He could keep up to eight dogs and cats. If he exceeds the limit after Dec. 31, the city could begin to fine him for noncompliance.
City leaders said Winch has known since at least May 2020 that the ordinances were changing, yet has made little effort to alter his business model.
Winch said he prepared by acquiring several acres of property outside the city.
He purchased 10.3 acres in the Town of Smelser for $99,000 in July 2020, according to county records, but Winch said the property is not “move-in ready,” and the cost of building materials during the pandemic has been prohibitive.
City Manager Adam Ruechel expects that staff will continue to seek potential solutions with Winch in coming weeks.