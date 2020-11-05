The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Howard M. Bowman, 62, of 2105 Delaware St., was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Asbury and Hillcrest roads on charges of domestic assault with injury and operating while intoxicated. Court documents state that Bowman assaulted Julie L. Bowman, 57, of the same address.
- Nanette M. Cross, 35, of 2620 Raven Oaks Drive, No. 3, reported the theft of a $3,000 therapy machine between
- Oct. 29 and Tuesday from her residence.
- Kenneth J. Copeland, 41, of 2837 Jackson St., reported a fraud case resulting in the theft of $1,006 on Aug. 20 at his residence.