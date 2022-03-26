As members of the Dubuque City Council, Susan Farber and Laura Roussell are accustomed to answering questions about city budgets and ordinances.
On Friday morning, however, the two fielded questions about their morning routines, what vehicles they drove and whether they work with the governor.
Their questioners were fourth-grade students at St. Columbkille Elementary School in Dubuque. After the students sent letters to the city’s elected officials thanking them for their work, Roussel and Farber worked with school staff to set up a time to speak to the students.
Norah Burbach was favorably impressed by Farber’s visit to her classroom.
“I don’t think I’ve ever done anything like that before — had someone from the law come in and answer questions,” the 10-year-old said. “I’ve talked to police and firefighters, but not someone from the council who works for the mayor.”
During the week of Valentine’s Day, St. Columbkille celebrated “Leading with Love Week.” Each grade completed a different project to show love to various community members.
The fourth-grade students, who had studied the branches of government earlier in the year, sent cards of support and thanks to the members of the City Council and the mayor, as well as to Phil Bormann, chief administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools.
“We didn’t really expect to hear back,” said fourth-grade teacher Ellen Funke.
To her surprise, the students received a shoutout on social media from Mayor Brad Cavanagh, and Farber reached out to express her interest in visiting the students’ classrooms.
Farber said she wanted to visit not only to thank the students for their kind words, but also to answer some of the questions they had posed in their notes.
Norah, for example, asked Farber in her letter whether the mayor was nice and if Farber liked her job.
“I thought, ‘How cool would it be to sit down with them and answer some more questions?’” Farber said.
Roussell joined Farber so that both fourth-grade classes at St. Columbkille could have a chance to speak with a council member.
In Kathy Feltes’ classroom, Roussell told students that although she is a council member, she is also a mother, aunt and friend.
“Elected officials are just regular people from your community that have decided that we want to take our personal time to serve our community,” she said.
When she asked for questions, hands shot up around the room. One by one, Roussell responded to students’ inquiries, ranging from “Have you been on the council for other cities?” to “How did you celebrate when you won the election?”
Students also questioned whether kids could attend council meetings and why Roussell had chosen to run for elected office.
“When I was your age, I was a Girl Scout, and I learned that you have to give back to your community if you want to have a good community,” she said in response.
Just down the hall, Farber took questions from Funke’s class about where council meetings are held and how long they last. The children’s eyes widened when she told them that some of this week’s budget hearings had stretched to 10 p.m.
In response to a question about what kind of car she drove, Farber shared that she recently purchased a new red car.
“And you’ll never guess what kind it is — it’s an electric vehicle,” she said, as the students oohed and aahed in response.
Other students asked her about her job at Magoo’s Pizza, which she owns, and her favorite part of her council member role.
“One of the best parts is visits like this,” she said. “It’s very important to share what it is we do, and I think you guys are potential future leaders for the city.”
Jacob Mulligan, 9, said he enjoyed Farber’s visit.
“I think it was interesting and kind of fun because you got to know a leader of the city,” he said.
His classmate Avery Frank, 9, agreed.
“It was cool because I didn’t know a lot about her,” she said. “I learned that she works at a pizza place.”
Norah was shocked by how long council meetings could last and surprised to learn that kids like her could attend.
“I thought it was just a thing for the council members,” she said. “Maybe, when I’m older, I can go by myself or with my parents.”
Funke said the council members’ visits were a powerful way to bring local government to life.
“It really makes it real for the students to see they’re a normal person with a job and a family … but they take such an active role in the community and give that leadership back,” she said. “Hopefully, that inspires these students.”