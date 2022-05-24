Question: I have seen some signs up around town promoting “No Mow May,” which encourages people not to mow their lawns during the month of May. Is this something that Dubuque residents can do? What are the city’s rules around lawn maintenance?
Answer: The “No Mow May” campaign got its start in the U.K. and has made its way to the U.S. in recent years. The effort encourages people to put away their lawnmowers during the month of May, allowing plants and flowers to grow to provide food for pollinators.
Alexis Steger, housing and community development director for the City of Dubuque, said the city’s grass and weeds ordinance allows lawns to grow to up to 8 inches in height before a violation occurs.
Steger noted that the weeds that support bees start flowering at 3 inches, which means residents likely could go a good portion of May not mowing without violating city ordinance.
“Our ordinances would still support some of what the effort is, the effort to try to increase butterfly populations and bee populations and other pollinators,” Steger said.
The “No Mow May” effort only recently came onto the city’s radar, and staff now are looking into what kind of outcomes they would want to see in Dubuque with this type of initiative and other ways residents can support it, Steger said.
She said residents who want to participate should not fertilize or spray their lawns because the practice can end up killing the pollinators that residents seek to encourage. Residents also can opt to plant native flower beds as landscaping.
City staff also have to make a variety of considerations when weighing how to engage with “No Mow May,” Steger said. She noted that lawns longer than
8 inches start falling over and can obstruct sidewalks, which the city would like to ensure remain Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.
“There’s just a lot to think about that’s just the very first surface of the initiative and understanding the initiative, and what are the native plants for the bees and other pollinators that you’re looking to assist,” Steger said.
She said city staff will look at opportunities to educate residents about “No Mow May” ahead of next year, noting that residents still can contribute significantly within city ordinance.
When a property is found to be in violation of the ordinance, city staff send a courtesy letter to the property owner and then follow up a few days later to see if the issue has been addressed. If not, the city will send a certified notice of violation and a date staff plan to re-inspect it. If the issue persists after that, the city will have the lawn mowed and bill the cost to the property owner.
