MAQUOKETA, Iowa — State and county officials are looking at ways to improve safety at a U.S. 61 intersection north of Maquoketa where two people died in a crash in November.
Since 2017, there have been nine crashes at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Esgate and Hurstville roads, including one fatal crash, one crash causing serious injuries and three more where potential injuries were reported.
Maquoketa residents Gary A. Schlapia and Michael K. Griffin died after a crash at the intersection in November.
“That spurred us to take another look at this intersection,” said Sam Shea, district planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation.
In March, Shea attended a Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss potential solutions.
“We’re looking at a few options,” Shea said.
Any improvements to U.S. 61 would be the responsibility of the state, Jackson County Engineer David Dryer noted.
“We’d certainly want to participate if there’s any part of our infrastructure that’s involved,” Dryer said.
The DOT proposed potentially closing the intersection, either completely or partially. Shea said possibilities include closing the median between the divided highway so that drivers coming from Esgate or Hurstville can only turn right, or blocking the Hurstville intersection side.
Supervisors Jack Willey and Mike Steines said the county is concerned about the intersection but isn’t yet ready to close the intersection.
“We were not in favor of (that) because it would create a hardship for people coming from Esgate Road,” Willey said.
Shea said the state would likely install additional signage alerting U.S. 61 drivers of the upcoming intersection. That signage could include flashing yellow lights.
It might also add paving markings to encourage those crossing U.S. 61 to pause between the north- and southbound lanes of the highway.
“Drivers should only negotiate one direction of travel at a time,” Shea said.
Additionally, Willey said that both Esgate and Hurstville roads meet U.S. 61 at awkward curves, making it difficult for drivers to see if the road is clear.
Steines agreed that something needs to be done so that drivers have a clear view of the highway.
At-grade, rural, four-way intersection can be dangerous, Shea said, especially if traffic is high in the area.
Shea said many people use Hurstville Road as a shortcut to get to downtown Maquoketa, as opposed to Platt Street, which meets U.S. 61 at an overpass with exit and entrance ramps.
When traffic piles up and drivers feel pressured, they can sometimes make unsafe choices, Shea said.
“You feel this need, almost like an invisible push, that the people behind you want you to go,” Shea said. “Sometimes this feeling pushes people to make a decision they wouldn’t normally make.”