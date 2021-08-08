Through more than a hundred signed agreements, the City of Dubuque is laying out options for its potential future growth.
Dubuque City Council members recently unanimously approved a pre-annexation agreement for a plot of land just south of city limits at 9620 Monticello Drive, giving city leaders the ability to annex the property without objection in the future.
That brings the city’s total number of pre-annexation agreements up to 143, representing about 1,982 acres. However, when officials will actually fold the land into city limits remains to be seen.
“Some of the properties might not ever be annexed,” said Wally Wernimont, planning services manager for the city. “Some of them are actually fairly far from the city limits.”
Pre-annexation agreements are made between the city and property owners as a means of giving the city pre-approval for annexation if the city is not currently looking to incorporate the property or if the property is not currently contiguous with city borders.
Wernimont said property owners typically approach the city for the agreements to connect to city water utility services. An agreement also is required for the approval of a final plat of survey if the property falls within two miles of Dubuque’s corporate limits.
“It comes up a lot when there is the development of a new subdivision,” Wernimont said. “It’s something that we would review and they would sign a pre-annexation agreement.”
However, annexation is not a listed priority for the city, and city staff must review potential tax revenues and costs before recommending approval of any annexation request, leading to several properties remaining under pre-annexation agreements for years.
The city’s most recent annexation study in 2018 established that the city had the most growth potential south and west of its city limits, including the Key West area and land north of Derby Grange Road. At the time, the city had 61 pre-annexation agreements comprising 1,085 acres.
Since 2018, the city has entered into several pre-annexation agreements for properties both north and south of city limits, according to maps indicating the locations of properties under the agreements.
Wernimont said several of those property owners entered into agreements to access city water utilities that extend beyond the city limits. The city has purchased water systems outside of city limits and has installed 2 miles of water main and constructed a pump station along English Mill Road, which was completed in late 2017.
Sally Hoerner, who has lived in her home in Key West on Monticello Drive since 1964, entered into a pre-annexation agreement with the city this year to connect to city water.
“I think the water service will be better overall, and it seemed like it’s probably going to be a good thing,” Hoerner said. “That’s why we signed the agreement.”
Despite the increase in pre-annexation agreements, Wernimont stressed that there are no plans by the city to begin rapid annexation anywhere and that most annexation the city has conducted has been voluntary.
Dubuque City Council does not list annexation and expansion as a city priority, though City Council Member David Resnick said he believes annexation and growth remain important for the city’s future prosperity.
“There are only so many things that we can prioritize, but growth is very important,” Resnick said. “These pre-annexation agreements are meant to be fair to everybody, and they just let people know what is going on when it comes to annexation.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank noted that annexation largely is contingent on the new development of subdivisions along city borders that allow the city to expand to properties with pre-annexation agreements that would then be contiguous with city limits.
“I think expansion and growth come in waves,” Sprank said. “What these agreements allow is for people to still get city water before that growth eventually happens.”
Wernimont said city staff also conduct extensive reviews of properties prior to recommending them for annexation, primarily looking at the cost to implement all city services, including utilities, garbage and police.
“The property has to be contiguous with the corporate limits, but it’s also about determining when does it make sense,” Wernimont said. “It all goes into planning and managing growth.”