The Iowa Supreme Court recently reversed an appellate court’s decision and affirmed the attempted burglary conviction of a Dubuque man.
Anthony F. Ernst, 35, was convicted in 2018 of attempted third-degree burglary and was sentenced to two years in prison.
He was accused of breaking into the garage of a rural Dubuque County home owned by his probation and parole officer in August 2017.
Ernst, who denied any involvement, appealed his conviction, arguing that prosecutors failed to produce sufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdict. He also claimed he received ineffective legal counsel from his attorney at trial.
Iowa Supreme Court Justice Dana Oxley delivered the recent opinion of the court, in which all seven justices joined. Justice Brent R. Appel concurred specially.
The justices ruled that Ernst failed to identify “any specific evidence that preponderates so heavily in favor of acquittal.” Justices ruled that the testimony of Ernst’s sister and mother providing an alibi was not credible enough to overturn the jury’s verdict. Ernst’s mother’s testimony was contradicted by traffic camera photos.
The court also ruled that Ernst’s ineffective counsel claims were “better left for post-conviction-relief proceedings.”
The case had been appealed from the Iowa District Court for Dubuque County, with Iowa District Court Judge Michael J. Shubatt presiding.