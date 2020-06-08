GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County tourism officials are cutting about $500,000 from their upcoming budget in anticipation of a significant decline in visitors.
Galena Country Tourism leaders opted to reduce their budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins in July, in response to an anticipated 40% drop in tourism revenue coming into the county.
Rose Noble, president and CEO of Galena Country Tourism, said the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to significantly hamper local tourism.
“International travel is going to be next to nothing,” Noble said. “That does severely impact us, so it’s something we will have to prepare for.”
Last fiscal year, Galena Country Tourism spent about $1 million in marketing Jo Daviess County. The organization had originally intended to spend about $1.2 million next fiscal year, but the budget was decreased to $733,000 after officials saw the impact of the pandemic.
Noble said the release of a vaccine to the public could greatly change the organization’s current tourism outlook. But at the moment, it is unlikely tourists will come to Jo Daviess County in the same numbers as in previous years. She added that many businesses are likely to adapt to the new conditions, but multiple businesses also could close.
“The pandemic has forced a lot of them to rethink their business model,” she said. “Not every business is going to adapt as well, though.”
To compensate for lost revenue, Galena Country Tourism will reduce its larger marketing efforts and focus primarily on online advertising, Noble said.
Though Galena Country Tourism expects significant decreases in revenue compared to previous years, the organization’s governing board approved a $4,000 raise and $5,000 bonus for Noble, bringing her salary up to $91,650.
Merri Sevey, chair of the organization’s personnel committee, said the raise was given based on Noble’s performance in fiscal year 2020, which included key strides for the group.
“Everyone is extremely happy with her and the job that she has done,” Sevey said. “We don’t want to lose her, so we feel that she should be paid adequately.”
Noble said she was grateful for the raise and bonus. She noted that her salary is comparable with other county tourism leaders in the state and that she still earns less than her predecessor, Chris Hamilton.