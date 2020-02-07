An all-girls Catholic high school in Dubuque announced its plans to close 50 years ago this week.
The Academy of Visitation boasted a student body of 280 in February 1970 when school officials announced the planned closure due to financial concerns.
Founded in 1871 in downtown Dubuque, the school moved in 1879 to the former mansion of tri-state area pioneer George Wallace Jones, located on Alta Vista Street.
The Sisters of the Visitation subsequently occupied the building until 1994, when Loras College bought the property for use as student housing.
A fire caused widespread damage to the building in March 2016 and the structure eventually was razed.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the announcement of the closure of the school in its Feb. 9, 1970, edition.
VISITATION ACADEMY TO CLOSE DOORS
After nearly 100 years of operation, Dubuque’s Academy of the Visitation, a four-year Catholic girls high school, has bowed before financial pressures and will close its doors in June.
The announcement brought gasps and tears from the 280 students crowded in the academy auditorium this morning.
Whispered comments like, “What will we do,” and “We won’t be together anymore,” filtered through the room.
“It was hard to say the words,” said Sister Rose Marie Giunta, principal, as she surveyed her tearful students after the formal assembly broke up.
The Sisters of the Visitation voted to close their academy Friday after a thorough study revealed that their projected expenditures for the coming school year would far exceed their projected revenues.
The decision concurred with advice given the sisters by a special committee composed of lawyers, financiers, realtors and the Visitation Academy board, after all had studied the academy’s situation closely.
According to a spokesman, underlying causes of the financial bind which forced the decision are the same problems affecting other Catholic schools throughout the Archdiocese of Dubuque — increased operating costs and reduced numbers in religious orders.
Sister Rose Marie explained this morning that inflation has caused spiraling operating costs at the academy, located at 900 Alta Vista.
And she indicated that the Dubuque-based Sisters of the Visitation, a small order from its inception, has been experiencing a decline in numbers.
“This necessitates more lay teachers who must be paid competitive salaries,” she said.
Since the academy first opened its doors in October 1871, more than 1,600 girls have graduated. The current enrollment is 280, and all but 90 of the girls live within the Dubuque Community School District.
“I’ve notified the principals at Dubuque’s three high schools (Wahlert, a central Catholic high school, and Dubuque Community’s Hempstead and Senior highs) to ask if we can help in registration procedures for the coming year.”