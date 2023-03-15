PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville elected officials have selected a new city manager after a two-month search.
The Platteville Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract to hire current Richland County Administrator Clinton Langreck. He will make $120,000 per year in his new role with a start date of May 1.
“I’m absolutely honored, and I look forward to joining the team,” Langreck said when reached after the meeting. “In my opinion, Platteville is kind of the face and identity of southwest Wisconsin, so I’m excited to be a small part of the Platteville story.”
Langreck, of Mineral Point, will replace former Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel, who left the position in January to take a financial specialist position with Robert W. Baird & Co.
Common Council President Barb Daus said Langreck was selected for his long track record working in local government.
Langreck previously worked as personnel director for Green County, Wis., for about three years and as human resource manager and administrative coordinator for Clark County, Wis., for about three years.
He also spent time in the armed forces in Iraq, which he said deepened his commitment and appreciation for local government.
“I got to see what life was like when you don’t have that established local governance in place, and it’s very, very rough, so that gave me a deep sense of passion to preserve what we have (here in the U.S.),” he said.
Langreck was one of 19 applicants for the city manager position and beat out finalists David Porter, village administrator of Winneconne, Wis., and Laura Liegois, City manager of Chariton, Iowa. He was also a finalist in Platteville’s 2019 city manager search, where Ruechel ultimately was selected.
“His communication skills, his listening skills and his organizational skills, all of those are things that we need here in a leader in Platteville,” Daus said. “We have great staff here and people that come up with great ideas, but we need a leader who can filter those ideas … and help us continue to move forward.”
Daus said some of the first major projects Langreck will help lead include the city’s fire station replacement project and the 2024 budget process, which will begin a few months after Langreck assumes the role.
Langreck expressed excitement to get started, adding that the first order of business would be meeting with council members and city staff for direction on what they are looking for from the city manager and what projects most need his attention.
“This city has a very interesting and diverse portfolio with being an educational hub and how that relationship affects its culture and industry. And it has this very vibrant downtown and a community with a lot of folks who are very civically engaged,” Langreck said. “... I can’t wait to get on the ground and get started.”
