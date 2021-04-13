The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a Dubuque judge’s decision to dismiss a robbery case against a man who was charged 11 months after the alleged crime.
Deaonsy Smith Jr., had been charged with second-degree robbery for an incident occurring on Dec. 8, 2017, in Dubuque. Smith is alleged to have demanded a woman to withdraw $200 from an ATM.
Smith was taken into custody on a different matter on Dec. 22.
Dubuque police filed a criminal complaint on the robbery charge in August 2018. Authorities served the warrant on Smith on Feb. 8, 2019, when he was imprisoned at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on other charges.
Smith had not yet been served with the arrest warrant when he filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty from prison. In February 2019, Smith wrote a letter to the court again asserting his rights to a speedy trial and requested that an attorney be appointed so that he could be transported to Dubuque to address the robbery charge.
On Sept. 12, 2019, Smith was transported from the Fort Dodge prison to the Dubuque County Courthouse for an afternoon hearing on a subsequent motion to dismiss. At that time, Smith was served with the arrest warrant.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica L. Zrinyi Wittig dismissed the case on Oct. 31, 2019, ruling that prosecutors’ delay violated Smith’s rights to due process and a speedy trial.
The Supreme Court noted that “with some reluctance,” that it was reversing the Dubuque court’s decision, concluding that the prosecutors’ delay did not violate Smith’s due-process rights and right to a speedy trial.
The high court remanded the case back to local jurisdiction for additional proceedings.
Justice Edward Mansfield delivered the opinion of the high court, with Justices Thomas Waterman, Christopher McDonald, Dana Oxley and Matthew McDermott joining in full, Chief Justice Susan Christensen joining to all but one portion and Justice Brent Appel filing an opinion concurring in part and dissenting in part.