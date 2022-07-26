City of Dubuque staff and potential partners presented details, challenges and benefits that early planning has showed the city could expect from two major developments being discussed for Dubuque’s riverfront.
The grandest in scope of the two projects presented is the redevelopment of the South Port into a cohesive, working neighborhood with residential and entertainment areas, outdoor space and multi-family housing — all incorporating the area’s history of river industry. This would require major infrastructure development — including moving a street and burying the floodwall — but has also already drawn local private sector interest.
The second project is the creation of a large sports and entertainment complex on a 12-acre lot just north of East Fifth Street, which has been eyed for big developments in the past. This, staff say, would offer the city’s only one-stop indoor sports location and attract the lucrative traveling sports tournament business the city largely misses now.
South Port project
The centerpiece of the concept to redevelop the South Port would be an outdoor, pedestrian waterfront accessible from the Ice Harbor to the north and the Mississippi River to the east.
“What we’re proposing is to create this very strong pedestrian promenade that allows a mix of uses on the water,” said Ryan Peterson, of RDG Design, who created the conceptual design. “Picture a boardwalk or waterfront that you may have experienced in larger communities where you can dine under a canopy of trees, looking out over the water.”
That space is currently occupied by East First Street, where it turns south to become Terminal Street. So that would need to be removed to allow First Street to intersect with Jones Street two blocks west of where it does now.
Peterson said that would make room for the promenade, but also create what he called an “urban grid” for the private sector to be able to move in and develop commercial space there. The project is conceived as a partnership with the City of Dubuque and Conlon Construction, which wants to be the first company in the new space.
“One of the largest challenges is you have to attract that first one down there,” said Conlon President and Chief Operations Officer Mike Mulligan during the session. “We can be that first one in to encourage others to make that investment.”
Mulligan said he doubted Conlon would be alone for long, if the city pursues the redevelopment.
“We attract talent from all over. Dubuque has a lot of companies who draw talent from all over,” he said. “But we’re all stuck against the same wall in terms of finding that next great spot.”
The creation of the waterfront also faces the issue of the floodwall there being currently unburied, separating the area planned from the riverside.
“For the purpose of this concept, the floodwall would be buried, just as it is in the North Port,” Peterson said. “Then think of this as a wide, 24 to 36-foot wide walkway on top of that floodwall.”
City Council Member Katy Wethal asked if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would even allow the city to bury the wall.
City Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown said he had spoken with the Army Corps, and officials there were receptive to the idea. He also noted, that due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year, there is a great deal of funding now available for “new start” projects, which this would be.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh also said the significant work needed to be done was not too much for the city to accomplish.
“When we think about having to work with the Army Corps, yes that’s always a challenge,” he said. “But they’re also a great partner who have worked with us before.”
Cavanagh said the South Port project coupled with proposals at Chaplain Schmitt Island would create an iconic waterfront in Dubuque.
City Economic Development Director Jill Connors told council members they should expect a many-year timeline like that of the Historic Millwork District before this project could be realized.
Sports complex
The second proposal for a sports complex in the North Port could help solve a need for indoor sports space.
“It becomes difficult to find,” Connors said. “There is a lot of use of school gyms for indoor sports. But it’s not enough. And they’re spread throughout the city. So if a tournament comes to town you have people running all over the city.”
And that tournament traffic, identified in conceptual planning so far, is missing Dubuque.
“Travel Dubuque said there are tournaments from Milwaukee and Madison that drive right past Dubuque every weekend on their way to Bettendorf,” Brown said.
The project also would come with an anticipated high price tag of $161 million if the city built it out to the full extent of what has been planned to-date. So even if the city preferred to scale it down, council members would likely need private investment. Brown said he is confident in bringing that in from out of town.
“We’re not a big enough city that people from Minneapolis and Chicago are driving to Dubuque every week to look at investment opportunities,” he said. “But if we can show them that there are investment opportunities that can be profitable and we might be a way for them to diversify their portfolio, there’s an opportunity there.”
Council members were generally positive about both project proposals as they prepare to enter their annual long-term goal setting.
