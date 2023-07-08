The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Darien T. Henkel, 27, of 953 Cleveland Ave., was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault, child endangerment and contempt.
  • Laynie K. Hines, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of a controlled substance.