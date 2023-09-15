For sisters Sandra Beringer and Abby Davidshofer, this is nothing new.
Every day — since each was 18 years old — the two Dubuque County residents climb up into their trucks and hit the road.
Beringer and Davidshofer drive trucks for their family’s business, Kemp Trucking Inc., and are proud to do so. The business is owned by their dad, Peter Kemp, along with his brothers, Philip and Dennis. Their mom, Chris Kemp, also works at the business.
Recommended for you
The sisters are in a rapidly-growing minority of women who make their money driving trucks. American Trucking Associations reports the number of women truck drivers across the U.S. has increased each year for the past seven years. Of the 3.5 million truck drivers in the U.S. who earn a living behind the wheel, 8.1% of them are women, ATA reports. Of all long-haul drivers, 14% are women.
Shuree Behr, director of recruiting and marketing for Dubuque-based and woman-owned Tucker Freight Lines, said the spike in women drivers joining the industry was dramatic.
“When I started in the industry back in 2018, at that time we had no female drivers,” she said of Tucker Freight. “They had some previously, but none were active.”
Currently, of the 280 drivers employed by the company, 10 are women, and Behr expects that number to grow in the years ahead.
“Today, women have more support than in the years prior, and that allows them to feel safe and empowered by providing them the right environment to succeed,” Behr said.
Beringer grew up around the industry and knew soon after she finished high school that it was the right career for her.
“All I needed to do was get my commercial driver’s license,” said Beringer, who is 10 years into her career now. “It was a little intimidating at first, but I worked with a bunch of older gentlemen, and they were very helpful.”
Davidshofer, who has driven a truck for the past seven years, said her experience was similar.
“I grew up around this,” she said. “Whenever I wasn’t at school, I was in the truck with my dad, so I feel like I fit in. I never felt like an oddball. They accepted me for who I am.”
Both sisters say they enjoy the open road and exploring the area while they work.
Beringer and Davidshofer are the only women among the company’s 13 drivers. Larger companies, though, such as the Dubuque-based McCoy Group, say they also are seeing an increase in women behind the wheel.
John Hickie, the company’s director of recruiting and retention, said the company simply looks for the best possible candidates when seeking new hires.
“We take pride in finding good-quality candidates and try to find what the goals of each candidate are and connect those candidates to the opportunity applicable to them in the organization,” Hickie said.
The McCoy Group, which operates Foodliner and Quest Liner, provides a truck fleet comprised entirely of tanker trailers. Among its freight is bulk food products and chemicals.
“There is more demand for good opportunities than there was a year and a half ago,” Hickie said. “We do anticipate a trend and an increase of female drivers,” of which McCoy group currently employs 75 across its driver fleet of 1,400 total. “But for us, it’s all about trying to find the best available resources.”
Recruiting efforts across the board are in full swing, and women are answering the call. Social media marketing — particularly on Facebook and LinkedIn — has paid dividends for Tucker Freight. Clarissa Rankin, a popular TikTok user with 1.8 million followers, creates daily videos detailing life on the road as a woman driver.
Recruiting efforts also take place closer to home, where Behr said Tucker representatives visit schools to talk with students and explain the benefits of the industry.
“More awareness will help bring more women drivers into the industry,” Behr said, adding that a national nonprofit called Women in Trucking offers benefits, support, networking and resources to its members.
“(Driving a truck) can be difficult at times, but it’s fun,” Davidshofer said of the job. “I enjoy it. I’m outside and not cooped up in an office. I get to meet new people and see new scenery every day.”
Beringer and Davidshofer have dreams of taking over the business one day.
“I have four kids, and each one of them loves going into the dump truck with me or the semi with their dad,” Beringer said. “Three of my daughters and my son, maybe they would drive for the company, too. I am hoping they learn and that I put a positive image in their mind and give them the idea that they can do whatever they want. It doesn’t have to be a boy job or girl job.”