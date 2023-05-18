CASCADE, Iowa — A Dubuque County establishment will end its restaurant operations by the end of the month.

Two Gingers Tavern & Eatery announced in a social media post that the eatery portion of the business will close by the end of May. The establishment is located at 231 First Ave. W. in Cascade.

