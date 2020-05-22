PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- A Prairie du Chien woman was sentenced this week to more than three years in federal prison.
Michelle R. Simmermaker, 44, was sentenced in U.S. District Court of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to three years, one month in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. She also must serve three years of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Simmermaker was sleeping on a couch in a home in Tipton, Iowa, when law enforcement arrived to search the residence. She had a lockbox with her with more than 10 grams of meth that she intended to sell.
The release notes that two children were present at the time, including Simmermaker's granddaughter.