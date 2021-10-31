The City of Dubuque is investing more funds into a temporary housing assistance program after it ran out of money.
On Oct. 20, the Dubuque Community Development Advisory Commission agreed to commit an additional $30,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to the city’s short-term assistance program, which provides rent or utility financial assistance for low-to-moderate income residents who are in immediate threat of eviction or losing utility services.
Alexis Steger, director of housing and community development, said the program needed more investment after the initial budget of $50,000 ran out due to demand exceeding initial expectations.
“We didn’t anticipate this many people would need this assistance in this type of program,” Steger said. “The state has programs for offering this type of assistance, so we didn’t think there would also be so much of a need coming from our funds.”
Steger said the program was first introduced in July as a means of assisting residents who are in imminent threat of losing their housing.
While the program was able to assist 13 residents, an additional 17 applicants are still in the process of being processed. Steger said the added funds will allow the city to approve all of the remaining applicants.
However, that transfer of $30,000 to the temporary assistance program also marks the depletion of the city’s CDBG funds for the remainder of the year, meaning the city will not be able to take any additional applicants with the added funding.
“We have all of our other CDBG funding allocated,” Steger said. “Unless another program funded by it falls through, we don’t anticipate putting any more funds in.”
She noted that additional state and federal programs still exist to assist residents seeking assistance.
Janice Craddieth, Dubuque Community Development Advisory Commission member, said the added funding is needed for the many Dubuque residents still struggling to make utility payments, but she also feels more money should be invested, primarily, to get the funds to residents faster.
“It’s a slow process and it needs to be speeded up,” Craddieth said. “People shouldn’t have to wait so long.”
Josh Jasper, president and CEO of Resources Unite, said there is still widespread need for housing assistance programs in the community, and he supports the city’s continued investment in them. However, he also believes additional efforts should be made for programs that work to lift low-income residents out of poverty as well.
“There is a difference between a hand out and a hand up,” Jasper said. “I absolutely support this additional city assistance, but we should also be looking at how we help people to make sure they don’t need that help again.”