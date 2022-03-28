Grant County Board of Supervisor candidate profiles published Saturday, Sunday and today in the Telegraph Herald.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Seventeen seats on the Grant County Board of Supervisors are up for election on April 5, including eight races where more than one candidate is running.
Ahead of the election, the Telegraph Herald spoke with candidates about their backgrounds and goals and priorities if elected.
Candidates outlined numerous community needs, from improving housing options and increasing mental health resources to completing planned emergency communications and broadband projects.
The county is currently working on a nearly $16 million project to build radio towers and a fiber-optic loop. The next steps include connecting with internet providers and completing the tower network over the next several years.
District 11
Brian BrownAge: 60
Residence: Platteville
Family: Wife, Laura, and one adult daughter
Occupation: Lands’ End
Relevant experience: Active member at First English Lutheran Church and serves on church committees
Goals and priorities: Brown said that there are many issues, but the emergency communication system is his top priority.
“My priority, first and foremost, is public safety and making sure the county has a state-of-the-art communications system,” Brown said.
He said that internet access is essential to a strong business climate.
“In this day and age, internet’s an important infrastructure all counties need,” Brown said.
Brown said he is also concerned about mental health and making sure services and resources are available to everyone in the county.
Diane NelsonAge: 67
Residence: Platteville
Family: Single
Occupation: Retired public health nurse
Relevant experience: Worked in county health departments in Wisconsin and Indiana
Goals and priorities: Nelson said that one of her priorities is health care and supporting public health.
“I want to have a healthy population within Grant County,” Nelson said.
Nelson is from Grant County and moved back to Platteville in 2019 to be near her parents after retiring. Her father, Dwight Nelson, is currently serving on the board in District 12. He is not running for reelection.
Nelson said that it also will be important for the board to complete the communications project.
“We must see that project through the end,” Nelson said. “Making sure it gets completed, that helps not only businesses, but also schools and even health with telehealth.”
District 13
Mike MooneyAge: 57
Residence: Platteville
Family: Wife, Sara, and one child
Occupation: Interior designer and former farmer and social worker
Relevant experience: Many years volunteering with conservation and farm nonprofits and current board member of the Harry and Laura Nohr Chapter of Trout Unlimited
Goals and priorities: Mooney said that, if elected, his focus would be on listening to the concerns of the community.
“I’m not having a specific agenda, but really taking a good listen to the constituents in my district,” Mooney said.
On the communications and broadband project, Mooney said that he hopes it might become a profitable enterprise by renting out space on the fiber-optic system to providers.
“That would allow a greater range of broadband access to families around the county,” Mooney said.
Mooney said that one of the reasons he has lived in Grant County for 20 years is his love of the landscape.
“Environmental concern will always be one of the top things on my mind, including groundwater issues,” Mooney said, adding that conservation concerns must be balanced with agricultural concerns.
Kathy KoppAge: 70
Residence: Platteville
Family: Husband, Joe, and four children
Occupation: Part-time worker at Melby Funeral Home, retired in 2020 as full-time executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber after 27 years, former small business owner
Relevant experience: Platteville Common Council member since 2020 and member of Police & Fire Commission, Commission on Aging, Airport Commission, ET Zoning Committee and city representative on Grant County Economic Development Corp
Goals and priorities: Kopp said that improved broadband access is important for Grant County.
“That is probably one of the number one things I would like to see continue forward and make progress on,” she said. “There’s so much potential for the county if we can expand broadband.”
Kopp said she also supports emergency management needs. She said that she would also support agriculture in the county.
“This is an agricultural-based county, and I just want to be able to help do whatever I can to make sure the health and well-being of the entire agricultural industry continues to grow,” Kopp said.
Kopp said she values transparency and clarity in government.
“I work very hard to make sure Platteville citizens are aware of what’s happening in Platteville,” Kopp said.
District 14
Lester JantzenAge: 79
Residence: Potosi
Family: Wife, Dorothy, three adult children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren
Occupation: Retired farmer and truck driver
Relevant experience: Fourteen years on the Board of Supervisors
Goals and priorities: Jantzen said that he hopes to see the emergency communication and broadband project completed.
“I would like to see broadband stretched out into the rural areas,” Jantzen said.
Jantzen said that he would also like the board to reexamine the county’s strategic goals.
“I’d like to see the plan drawn up to look at that and to see how close we are,” Jantzen said.
Jantzen said that he recalls one yet-to-be-completed goal is a new highway department shop project.
“That was brought up in the strategic plan and I’d like to readdress it,” Jantzen said.
Steve “Porter” WagnerAge: 66
Residence: Dickeyville
Family: Wife, Christine, three adult daughters and 10 grandchildren
Occupation: Owns Kieler’s Grocery and Liquor Store, self-employed general contractor, retired firefighter
Relevant experience: Four years on the Board of Supervisors
Goals and priorities: Wagner said his first priority is the county’s emergency communications system and broadband project.
“We’re doing fiber optic and towers throughout our county,” Wagner said. “Once we get this up and running, we’re going to have to put it in schools and community centers. “
Wagner said that since the pandemic has slowed down in recent months, he does not have many other major concerns.
“There’s always concerns, but everything is running fairly smooth right now,” he said.
Wagner currently serves as the District 17 representative on the Board, but due to redistricting, now lives in District 14.