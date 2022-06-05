In 26 years working professionally as a musician, Stephen Reichelt might have never known such an abundance of riches when it comes to opportunities to do what he loves most.
A prolific string bass player, the 44-year-old has served as the principal bassist for Dubuque Symphony Orchestra since 2019. He also performs with Illinois Symphony Orchestra and previously performed with Beloit (Wis.) Janesville Symphony Orchestra.
But since January, Reichelt has been fielding frantic requests to fill voids in groups with which he never previously had been affiliated.
They included La Crosse (Wis.) Symphony Orchestra and multiple Chicagoland ensembles, including Chicago Sinfonietta, Northbrook Symphony Orchestra and the prestigious Ravinia Festival.
In April, the Chicago-based musician even was tapped to play in Charleston, S.C.
“Two or three years ago, a lot of these high-powered, regional ensembles would have been my dream groups to play with,” Reichelt said. “As soon as all of them started calling at once, I wondered, ‘What happened to the world? Why am I getting these opportunities now?’”
Despite Reichelt’s high level of musicianship, the abundant opportunities point to a larger dilemma stirring in the world of orchestral music — a sudden shortage of musicians, most notably string players.
Those embedded in the industry have called it a “perfect storm” ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two years during which many ensembles fell dormant or drastically reduced personnel and programming caused some musicians to scatter for other opportunities or pull back from the industry altogether.
Mounting competition in compensation from ensembles drawing from the same cluster of regional professional musicians also has been a factor that a swift return to live entertainment hasn’t eased.
COVID-19’s lasting impact
When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, live entertainment was one of the first industries to shut down. It also has been one of the last to fully rebound as organizations have returned to live programming, according to Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Mark Wahlert.
“When your entire operation is gathering an ensemble of musicians together to perform in a concert hall full of patrons, there are a lot of things to consider in terms of safety,” he said. “We’ve had to be ready to pivot at a moment’s notice, and we’ve learned quickly that we can never be completely sure we’re out of the woods as new variants come in. Unfortunately, for many of our musicians that perform full time and rely on their income from various orchestras to support them, that’s meant a tremendous amount of lost work.”
In the case of Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, COVID-19 prompted the cancellation of the remainder of its 2019-2020 concert season. The ensemble postponed the start of its 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons and featured fewer musicians who remained masked and often socially distant on stage.
As restrictions have eased, the orchestra gradually increased its number of personnel and plans to return to a traditional concert season in the fall. However, with other regional ensembles returning to live programming simultaneously and drawing from the same talent pool, it has resulted in what Wahlert called a “bottleneck” scenario concerning string players.
“We’ve seen the biggest impact with string players because, by the nature of an orchestra, that’s your biggest group of musicians within the ensemble,” Wahlert said. “We might only need two or three trumpet players, or one or two oboe players for a concert. But we might need 18 to 20 string players.”
Not being able to fill a roster can result in a smaller sounding orchestra or a decline in quality, he said.
“Sometimes, we can be looking at a whole new orchestra every concert,” Wahlert said. “I don’t think that’s something that has impacted us at this point, but quality is always a priority.”
COVID-19 hesitancy remains a factor for some string players who opted to sit out a season or two or find work elsewhere.
“We do continue to have musicians who don’t quite feel ready or comfortable enough to come back yet,” Wahlert said. “Some of that comes from different restrictions when it comes to masking and vaccination requirements between different states.”
Like other industries, it has resulted in a massive amount of available job openings, with fewer filling the need.
However, musicians who have returned to performing live with ensembles have noted a shift in the landscape they knew prior to the pandemic.
A departure from music
Matthew Coley is a percussionist from Waterloo, Iowa, who performs with the Dubuque and La Crosse symphony orchestras, in addition to being at the helm of Heartland Marimba, an ensemble he founded in 2014.
Upon his return to performing live with ensembles as restrictions lifted amid the pandemic, he noticed colleagues who opted to move further away from the industry, embracing other career opportunities that boasted a more reliable income, benefits and a clearer path to retirement.
Others who remained in the industry relocated for teaching positions or more robust ensemble opportunities.
Coley noted that while Dubuque Symphony Orchestra was one of the only groups in the region that remained active during the pandemic — even compensating contracted musicians for the remainder of its canceled season — the reduced number of personnel needed for concerts the previous two seasons influenced how musicians responded to the state of the industry as it came out of the pandemic.
“When I perform in an ensemble these days, I frequently am on stage with people I have never been on stage with before,” Coley said. “The lives of gig musicians can be very interesting. I’m always surprised at how I see them cobble together a living and what interesting things they might pair that with.
“With the pandemic, there was a lot of shifting. There were musicians who found more traditional work and liked having a more steady income and less of a need to travel. There were people who moved away for other opportunities or to be closer to family. There were people who began taking jobs with other ensembles because they were able to offer more or were closer to home. And there were people uneasy about performing during the pandemic. Wherever people landed, we saw a number of musicians that just ended up in a different place.”
In addition to performing, Coley has served as the orchestra manager for the Dubuque and La Crosse symphony orchestras since 2018 and 2021, respectively. The roles require him to fill empty slots in the ensembles’ rosters, including locating substitute musicians when contracted members of the groups’ core ensembles are unavailable.
That has proven a growing challenge in recent months. And while regularly contracted musicians must meet certain attendance standards within a given season, that same expectation doesn’t necessarily apply to those substituting in the absence of a position.
“In previous seasons, there was only one other instance I can remember calling 100 or more violinists to fill a vacant seat for a concert,” he said. “That’s happened at least two or three times in the past few months with the Dubuque Symphony. And from what I hear from other orchestras in the region, it’s a problem everyone is facing. When the gates opened up, they opened up wide. The excessive programming across the region has only amplified the need.”
Reichelt, who couples performing with teaching, said another hurdle seems to be younger musicians uninterested in gaining ensemble experience.
“Often when orchestra managers are going down the sub list and can’t find anyone, they turn to the professors in the region for college players,” he said. “That’s turned out to be kind of a dry well, and it’s a factor no one would have anticipated. When I was a student, if an opportunity to do regional work came up, I would have dropped everything and ran to it. I don’t know if it’s delusion or just a lack of context, but today’s younger players aren’t taking the work. That’s a very big shift in the dynamic. And it’s happening all over and at every orchestra level.”
Reichelt said it has left musicians like him “picking up the slack,” resulting in burnout among some, while others become more selective about the work they take on.
“As musicians, we’ve been very conditioned to say ‘yes’ to everything because that’s your way of supporting yourself,” he said. “It’s very hard to know where your next source of income is coming from. But one thing COVID taught many of us was how to have a better work/life balance. I think some musicians who found that are learning to say ‘no’ to some things.”
Competitive compensation
Regionally, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra is in the company of several comparable ensembles, including the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Waterloo-Cedar Falls (Iowa) Symphony, Orchestra Iowa, La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, Madison (Wis.) Symphony Orchestra, Rockford (Ill.) Symphony Orchestra and Peoria (Ill.) Symphony Orchestra — not to mention ensembles in the Chicago area.
Each regularly draws from a common well of professional regional musicians, frequently comparing concert calendars in order to fill needed rosters.
In recent months, as many have returned to live programming and a bustling need for string players has emerged simultaneously, compensation has become a driving factor in filling those vacancies.
“The harsh truth is that musicians have had a difficult couple of years, and now, they have to make some tough choices to make,” said Reichelt, who serves on the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s players committee. “Bills are going up. Gas prices are high. When you get an offer from an orchestra that can give you more, you have to do what’s best for you. There’s a lot of jobs out there for string players right now, and some might look more appealing than others.”
Wahlert said Dubuque Symphony Orchestra is building in a significant wage increase for musicians in the coming season. Each year, the organization also has made it a practice to offer increases so the ensemble can be better in line with what other regional organizations compensate.
DSO additionally offered one-time bonuses to its regularly contracted musicians earlier this year.
“The (Paycheck Protection Program) and other funding we had secured in COVID-19 relief enabled us to share some of those dollars with our musicians,” he said. “We were really proud of that, as it’s never been something we’ve been able to do before.”
Despite the complexities of the issue, musicians such as Reichelt and Coley remain loyal to Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
“It’s a group that is moving up another level in the region when it comes to the quality of musicians it is continuing to attract and its programming,” Coley said. “And as it continues to move the pay scale another notch forward, I think the DSO is setting itself up to be a little more competitive.”
Both also believe there is an end to the issue in sight.
“I love the DSO and have been loyal to the DSO for many years,” said Reichelt, who started playing with the ensemble as a substitute musician in 2008, before being offered a section contract and later settling into his current role. “I think as most ensembles return to their regular seasons — and you start to see bigger ensemble pieces, like Brahms’s Symphony No. 2, appearing on the Dubuque Symphony program — the right people are going to want to play because they’ve missed that kind of meaty work. And there’s a lot of it next season.”
