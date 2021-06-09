POTOSI, Wis. — Community and parish members of S.S. Andrew-Thomas School, in addition to Little Saints Daycare and S.S. Andrew-Thomas Community Center in Potosi, have launched a capital campaign to repair the site’s parking lot.
Heavy rains, in addition to vehicle traffic and improper drainage, have caused the lot to deteriorate throughout the years.
The initial cost of blacktopping, installation of a storm drain and adding curb along the playground was $130,000, according to an online announcement. However, donations from contractors have reduced the costs to $110,000.
Since December, donations have been made to the project, totaling just more than $55,000. Additional funds raised will support the completion of the project.
Iverson Construction has stated that it will have time in its schedule in September to complete the work.
Those interested in donating can drop off or mail contributions to the school at P.O. Box 160, Potosi, Wis. 53820.