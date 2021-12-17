A Dubuque high school student treasured her recent opportunity to participate in a parade in Hawaii commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Josie Murphy, a junior at Hempstead High School, was selected to be on the All-American Spirit Team that performed in the Varsity Spirit Memorial Parade in conjunction with the Dec. 7 anniversary. More than 600 cheerleaders and dancers from across the country were selected to travel to Hawaii for the event.
“Like my whole family, I’ve really grown up to respect the people that serve our country,” Josie said. “They sacrifice so much of their lives. I thought it was really cool to cheer them on.”
Josie said she got the opportunity to try out for the spirit team this summer at a cheerleading camp at Hempstead. At the camp, Josie said, leaders from the national cheerleading organization Varsity both taught new skills and led tryouts for the Pearl Harbor parade.
An email of the parade’s routine was sent out in October to those chosen for the spirit team, and Josie spent time learning it on her own. The day before the parade, all of the spirit team members came together to learn how to march while performing.
“It was really cool being one of the only people from Iowa,” Josie said. “I think there were seven of us out of 600 people. Being the only one from my town and school, I felt like I was showing off the Dubuque morale and Dubuque support by going there and cheering.”
The trip also marked Josie’s first time in Hawaii, and her parents and sisters accompanied her.
Josie initially got into cheerleading by watching her older sister Kyla participate in high school.
“She was nine years older than me, so I always grew up around cheer,” Josie said. “I’ve been cheering since I was 5.”
She said she joined all of the cheer and dance squads she could through school, and she tried out for the Hempstead team her freshman year.
“I really like the team aspect of it, being a part of a really great team that just supports you,” she said. “I kind of use cheer as free therapy.”
Josie’s cheer coach at Hempstead, Mandy Enke, noted that Josie joined the varsity cheerleading team earlier than many do. She said Josie always works extremely hard at her sport, and she has a positive attitude in the face of challenges and injuries.
“I’m extremely proud that she was nominated as an All-American cheerleader to represent Hempstead and the Hempstead cheerleading program” she said. “She’s just an all-around great young lady. … She has a character that is top-notch.”