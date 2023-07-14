When Walter “Wally” McLaughlin’s friends or family got lost while driving, they knew the person to call.
A longtime truck driver and lifelong Dubuque resident, Wally always could help people get where they needed to go with a few simple questions and a minute or so to think.
It was a skill gained from hundreds of thousands of miles on the road and one he was more than happy to share.
Recommended for you
“He was very smart,” said Wally’s sister Mary Jane McLaughlin. “If you didn’t know exactly what way to take, he’d ask what road you were on and what mile marker you were at, and he could tell you exactly where to go.”
Wally died May 21, shortly after a cancer diagnosis. He was 62.
He was born Oct. 14, 1960, in Dubuque to T.J. and Venita (Entringer) McLaughlin. He grew up one of 12 kids in a house on Air Hill Street in a neighborhood full of other children to play with. One neighbor had nine kids, and another had 16.
“He was born Walter William McLaughlin, and people were having a fit because it was such a big name for a baby,” said Wally’s mother, Venita. “He grew into it.”
Wally’s mischievous streak started young, and he and some neighborhood kids once covered a neighbor’s car in snow after it stalled out along the hill where they liked to sled, turning it into a giant snow bump.
Another time, he tied up his brother John’s bike in a tree after an argument.
“Wally said he just waited, and John came out and said, ‘Where’s my bike?’ and (Wally) said, ‘Well, have you looked up?’” recalled Cindy McLaughlin, Wally’s wife.
Wally started his trucking career while still a student at Dubuque Senior High School, and he remained in the industry for the rest of his life.
Over the years, he worked at FDL Foods and Swiss Valley Farms as well as HAB and XPO Logistics. Most recently, he worked at First Fleet as a driver and driver trainer.
He frequently drove around Iowa and also made some longer trips to southwest Wisconsin or southern Minnesota, among other locations. Over the course of his career, he drove well over a million miles without a crash.
“When we’d go on road trips and we needed to stop for lunch, it was never a restaurant or something like that. It was always a truck stop with some sort of food that he knew (from his trips),” said Molly McLaughlin, Wally’s daughter.
Wally married Cindy Oct. 14, 1994, on his 34th birthday. He figured a wedding was a pretty good birthday gift and that pairing the two dates would ensure he never forgot an anniversary.
He treated Cindy’s kids — Ryan Kraft, Amy Meisenburg and Angie Gantenbein — like his own, and the couple also had one daughter, Molly, who was born two days before the couple’s first wedding anniversary.
Wally made frequent overnight trips for work, but he called every evening at 9 p.m. to say good night. When he was home, he tried to make it to as many of the kids’ games or performances as possible, and he was always ready to show off his family.
“He used to carry (family) pictures around before cell phones and just show them to the people we’d run into while we were out,” Cindy said. “He was very proud to be from a large family and very proud of all the kids.”
Wally stayed busy outside of work, too, and for years he worked as a security guard at the Dubuque County Fair. He met up with his trucking buddies on Sunday mornings, and he liked to help family members research big purchases in his free time.
His playful streak never faded, and he frequently told jokes or pulled small pranks on friends. He also collected odd bits of trivia over the years, pulling the small facts out to surprise friends or family.
“If he liked you, you got a nickname,” Wally’s sister Sheila Brewer attested. “Actually even if he didn’t like you, you might get a nickname.”
Family always came first for Wally, and shortly after their wedding, he and Cindy bought the house next door to his childhood home. Venita moved out of the family house shortly after, but Sheila bought it and moved in.
Family dinners were frequent, and Wally rarely missed a Sunday night at his mom’s house. The family also met on Wednesdays, setting up lawn chairs outside in a large circle when the weather was nice.
When Wally received his cancer diagnosis, his family drew even closer to support him in his final months. Family members, co-workers and longtime friends visited frequently to let Wally know what he meant to them.
“He kept saying how proud of us he was through it all from when he got his diagnosis to when he passed away,” said Wally’s stepdaughter Angie. “He was always very supportive.”