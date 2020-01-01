Dubuque police said one person was shot early today, about an hour and 15 minutes after another shooting in the city.
The injured man's name has not been released, but a police spokesman said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.
The first shooting occurred at about 2:05 a.m. today in the 1800 block of Jackson Street. No injuries were reported in connection with that incident.
The second shooting, in which the man was injured, occurred at about 3:20 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Walnut Street.
Lt. Joe Messerich said at about 9:15 a.m. that additional details about the incidents were not available immediately but that police are "actively working the case" and that more information should be released later today.