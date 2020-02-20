DES MOINES — Bipartisan bills designed to protect mobile home owners from unfair rental rate hikes and evictions appear dead in the water, despite in-person advocacy from local lawmakers and Dubuque-area residents.
Manufactured home owners, including several residents of Table Mound Mobile Home Park in Dubuque County, traveled to the Iowa State Capitol on Wednesday morning to promote multiple bills championed by area lawmakers.
The bills in question — House File 2351 and Senate File 2238, both of which were introduced with bipartisan support — would have brought protections for these residents, most of whom own the manufactured homes in which they live.
The residents argue that out-of-state corporations are buying up local parks, implementing rapid and significant lot rent increases and even evicting people.
“They are fixing to raise rents again in March,” said Carrie Presley, president of the Table Mound park’s homeowners association.
Iowa Reps. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, are co-sponsors on the House bill. Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, is supportive as well.
Meanwhile, Iowa Sens. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, are co-sponsors of the Senate bill.
All bills need to make it out of committee in their chamber of origin by the end of this “funnel week,” or die for this session.
The House bill cleared a Judiciary subcommittee Monday with unanimous, bipartisan support. It was originally scheduled for discussion in front of the full Judiciary Committee Wednesday afternoon.
But, according to Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, it has been pulled from the agenda.
“These bills are not perfect bills,” he told a room of manufactured home owners during a press conference Wednesday. “But they were crafted in the spirit of compromise, to be acceptable for members of both parties. That this is being held up in the 11th hour is outrageous.”
Jochum said after the conference that the bill was “dead” in the Senate now. She explained that the senator originally tapped to chair a subcommittee on the bill was replaced “at the last minute” by Iowa Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel.
“He chose not to advance the bill,” she said. “I’ve been told the Republican leadership has been told to kill it.”
Reached later in the day, Lundgren said she was surprised to hear about the bill being pulled from the agenda.
“I learned last night that it might be pulled (from the Judiciary Committee agenda) but couldn’t get in touch with anyone else to find out why,” she said.
Wahls had implied that it was due to claims from the Iowa Manufactured Housing Association that they had been left out of the process of crafting the legislation.
“I don’t think that was the case,” Lundgren said. “I know (James) was talking to them in the interim, and I even talked to Burds (Housing Inc., in Peosta) because I didn’t want the bill to impede their business.”
Hearing all that, the manufactured home owners — some wearing T-shirts printed with “Table Mound Neighborhood Strong” — headed to the office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, where staff told them he was out to lunch.
James said she was dismayed that the bills had been pulled.
“This is the piece of the job that requires a strong stomach,” she said. “We’d spent the last year working on it — poring over the legal matters, in the parks with the residents — but high-paid lobbyists and lawyers went to Republican leaders, threw their weight around and killed them.”
Still, James said hope is not necessarily dead.
“Some of my Republican colleagues have committed to working on it,” she said. “There is another vehicle we could try to amend.”
In last year’s session, the Senate unanimously passed a bill that would require good cause and 180 days’ notice for eviction. The legislation never moved in the House, but still is alive and could be amended to include some of the language from the newer bills.
“Our best vehicle is to take what the House now has, see how we can detail that up,” Koelker said. “But, I am extremely disappointed. These are our constituents, and we have to take care of them. These bills had 45 sponsors — 45 out of 150 solidifies its importance.”
Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, chairman of House Judiciary Committee — who pulled the bill — agreed that hope is not dead.
“There are some very bad actors coming in and hurting people, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “But we need to be sure the solution doesn’t hurt the good actors. We felt this particular bill wasn’t ready for prime time yet. But we have to be concerned about these people having their rent raised by 40% to 60%.”
The issue is being discussed by officials at the local level as well. A Dubuque City Council member this week asked his colleagues to consider using public funds to provide financial assistance to mobile home residents facing eviction.
Brett Shaw did not suggest a specific figure, but he said the pool of money could be used by residents to relocate their mobile homes and cover deposit costs at a new site.
Council members were mixed on the idea, with Mayor Roy Buol saying, “I don’t think it’s a good use of public tax dollars.”
Ultimately, the issue was referred to the city attorney’s office for legal guidance.
“I think that those of us sitting at this table need to recognize the absolute injustice that’s happened right here in our community and in many other communities,” said Council Member Brad Cavanagh. “And at the very least, it should encourage us to try to gather more information about what we could possibly do.”