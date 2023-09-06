BELLEVUE, Iowa — Biologists aren’t sure why pelicans determined Pool 13 in the Mississippi River is a prime nesting spot. But they have — making it the only pool north of St. Louis to host the migratory bids.
That fact has irked local anglers who say the birds are depleting the fish population, killing vegetation on several islands and making the river stink. They have pushed for pelican population control.
Biologists, however, say the fish population is unaffected by the pelicans and instead point to changes in the river’s ecosystem — including water temperatures, water-level fluctuations and an increase in silt — that have led to fish-population changes.
Recommended for you
Lawmakers agree the pelicans pose a problem and said they will look to enact measures to address the fish population in Pool 13, which spans from Bellevue to Clinton. The majority of the pelicans nest on four islands situated roughly six miles north of Clinton but can be seen flying all along the Mississippi River watershed.
Ed Britton, wildlife refuge manager for the Savanna District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, said the pelicans first appeared in the area in the 1980s but didn’t start nesting until 2007.
Britton theorized the pelicans moved in due to the abundance of fish in the pool.
That 2007 nesting season was the first documented pelican nesting site in Iowa since 1905, Britton said. Since then, the number of nesting pelicans has steadily grown. Britton estimates 5,000 adult pelicans this spring decided Pool 13 was a prime spot to raise a family.
Last year, anglers asked for a government assessment to analyze the impact of pelicans on fish population in the pool. Some of those anglers — along with lawmakers and representatives from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources — met at the Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center in Camanche last month to once again discuss the topic and digest the data.
DNR fisheries biologist Kirk Hansen said statistics collected by the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Environmental Management Program shows the fish population in Pool 13 has, in fact, increased since the 1990s.
“We don’t see a decline in the amount of the important fishes associated with the arrival of pelicans,” Hansen said. “In fact, several species are increasing in numbers, including yellow perch and largemouth bass.”
Britton said some meeting attendees didn’t buy it.
“We tried to point out that the surveys don’t (show a population decline),” Britton said. “Fish go to different places. Their habitat might get filled in (with sediment), or the water temperature may get hotter. ... There are constant fluxes and extremes. You need to take all these factors into account. The river is changing drastically.”
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, was one meeting attendee who left feeling skeptical.
“They are arguing that the numbers haven’t been affected by the pelicans, and I feel like that needs to be verified,” Cournoyer said. “I can’t believe that 5,000 pelicans aren’t impacting the fish population.”
Cournoyer said she — along with other local legislators — plan to introduce legislation next year that would encourage a change in dredging activities, which she said could help boost the fish population, especially in the backwaters.
She said U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, plans to “look into it” at the federal level, as well.
Miller-Meeks was not available Tuesday for comment.
“I feel like (dredging and the pelicans) are related, but they are two separate issues,” Cournoyer said. “The silting issue is a state and federal issue, and I think the pelicans are federal.”
Cournoyer also believes the pelican population can be thinned and proposed the possibility of adding a hunting season for the birds.
“That’s an option in the future,” Cournoyer said.
She isn’t the only one who proposes a hunting season as a possible solution.
“When I was growing up, it was rare you saw a pelican, and now all of a sudden they are everywhere,” said Bob Hutchcroft, co-owner of Bob’s Marine in Bellevue. “In Pool 13, there are several islands that (the birds) have killed off any biological life form. ... The smell is horrendous when you get in that area.
“Adding a hunting season will take care of things quickly,” he added. “Open a hunting season because like any other animal that doesn’t get managed, they get out of control.”
Enacting such a regulation is difficult at the federal level, Britton said. The pelicans currently are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
“The Migratory Bird Treaty Act is an international law, and there are challenges in changing that,” Britton said. “You need to prove there is significant damage to other (animal) populations to do that.”
Population control measures for double-breasted cormorants — a migratory bird sometimes found living alongside pelicans — do exist and were necessitated when it was discovered that the cormorants’ acidic guano kills trees.
“If the laws did change, there would be loud cannons or something put on the nesting islands (to deter pelicans from landing there),” Britton said. “I don’t see direct mortality as an option.”