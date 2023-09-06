Pelicans on Mississippi
Pelicans and cormorants float on the Mississippi River south of Lock and Dam No. 12 in Bellevue, Iowa, on Tuesday.

 Dave Kettering

BELLEVUE, Iowa — Biologists aren’t sure why pelicans determined Pool 13 in the Mississippi River is a prime nesting spot. But they have — making it the only pool north of St. Louis to host the migratory bids.

That fact has irked local anglers who say the birds are depleting the fish population, killing vegetation on several islands and making the river stink. They have pushed for pelican population control.

