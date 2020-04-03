CASCADE, Iowa — Nicole Felton put on an unconventional concert last week.
The stage was the lawn of Cascade’s River Bend Retirement Community, and the audience members watched from behind their windows.
Felton didn’t know what kind of response she would receive from residents at the nursing home. But as she played the opening notes of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” she spotted smiles through the panes of glass.
She knew she made the right decision to perform that day.
“There’s a lot of stress in the world going on right now,” Felton said. “I wanted to lighten their day up and let their families know that they are OK.”
Felton is one of several tri-state residents trying to bring some joy to residents of long-term care facilities. Most centers have implemented extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among a vulnerable population.
Along with not allowing residents to leave, in-person visitations have largely been suspended.
While ensuring the disease does not enter the facilities has been difficult for residents and staff, many of them have received an outpouring of support from friends and neighbors.
“A lot of family members are coming to the outside of windows to say hello, and they are sending letters and postcards,” said Brook Benes, administrator at Dubuque Specialty Care. “It’s definitely been a hard time for everyone, but the encouragement has been very beneficial.”
While letters and care packages are popular methods of reaching out, many have managed to have face-to-face conversations with their loved ones by talking on the phone while they sit outside the window.
“There’s a definite outpouring of people trying to see them in the community,” said Dani Ettema, administrator at Hawkeye Care Center of Dubuque. “People want to make sure they are staying connected, and talking outside the window is the best way to do that right now.”
The gestures of support haven’t exclusively come from residents’ families. Felton is one of many strangers who doesn’t have any relatives residing in nursing homes, but she plans to continue playing clarinet for them.
“I figured it would be nice to entertain them,” Felton said. “I know it can’t be easy for them.”
Ettema said a pair of people set up pinwheels outside Hawkeye Care Center so that the residents could have something to watch.
“They didn’t give their names or have anybody that lived there,” Ettema said. “They just told us that they didn’t have any grandparents but still wanted to show their appreciation for the elderly.”
For Mary Ellen O’Brien, an 89-year-old resident at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque, the support she has received from friends and family during the virtual quarantine has meant the world.
“My daughter comes and fills my bird feeder outside, so I can watch the birds,” O’Brien said. “I love all that they are doing. It brightens my day.”
This isn’t O’Brien’s first quarantine. When she was eight years old, she was diagnosed with polio and was confined to her home for two weeks.
She said she is now applying lessons learned 80 years ago.
More than anything, keep a positive attitude.
With the support of family and friends, that has been much easier to accomplish.