News in your town

3 local counties under winter storm watch as storm advances

No injuries in Manchester house fire

Lancaster council changes residency requirements for police, EMS

2 juveniles hurt when vehicle strikes pole, rolls over near Galena

ISU Extension grants to assist gardening programs in Clayton, Dubuque counties

Iowa DNR to discuss recent hunting seasons, proposed rule changes Thursday

Free Black History Month event set for Wednesday in Dubuque

Man charged in Grant County standoff in which woman was shot to be arraigned

Winter storm watch issued for 5 local counties in advance of potentially heavy snowfall

Tax season: Local professionals prepare to log long hours, while clients hope for refunds

FIRST IN THE TH: Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Brantley Gilbert coming to Dubuque

Judge recommends throwing out evidence in Dubuque shooting, citing improper search