With a cheering crowd on all sides, guests chose a variety of ways to make their grand entrances Friday night at the Grand River Center.
Some chose to dance down the red carpet or strike a dramatic pose while others opted to tip their hats or offer a simple spin. Most wore huge smiles and waved at friends and family in the crowd.
Dressed to the nines, many had one thought on their mind: dancing.
“I’m going to dance all night long,” said guest Jenny Dalton, showing off a couple of her signature moves. She’d just left the dance’s complimentary shoe shine and was gearing up to hit the dance floor with her buddy, Dakota Scott.
Dalton was one of nearly 200 guests from the tri-states to attend the “Night to Shine” promenade put on Friday at the Dubuque event center by Hope Church. The event provides people with disabilities a prom-like experience, which for some attendees would otherwise be inaccessible.
Friday marked the second time Hope Church has held the event, the first being in 2018. Hope Church communications director Bethany Lois said the event was moved to the Grand River Center this year to allow room for more guests.
“We were really excited to be doing it again, and we didn’t want to have to say no to anybody (who wanted to participate),” Lois said. “We very much value every person in our community, and we feel as though people with special needs are at the top of the list to show that we care about and want to elevate them.”
The church was one of more than 600 organizations worldwide to host “Night to Shine” on Friday, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The Christian-affiliated nonprofit organization was founded by the former pro football quarterback.
Attendees ages 14 to 84 attended the Dubuque event, at no cost to the guests. Following their red-carpet entrances, attendees could visit a hair and makeup salon, receive shoe shines and have their photos taken.
Guest Lakyn Merfeld laughed as a volunteer sprayed cosmetic glitter in her hair. She had seen a friend in line for the photo booth with a sparkling updo and knew immediately she needed to stop at the hair and makeup station for the same treatment.
“I’m excited for the dancing,” Merfeled said, swinging her pale yellow dress around herself. “And seeing my friends … I’m just so excited that they’re putting on the Night to Shine for us.”
The dance floor remained fairly empty at the start of the event as guests made their way between stations or staked out a good spot to sit. But it started to fill up as Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance With Somebody” flowed from the speakers, and even more people jumped in when “Footloose” followed.
Challes Reese and her buddy Deana Jackson watched the dancers from a nearby dinner table. Reese said she was excited to dance, but she was waiting for the right song to get started.
Jackson was similarly excited for the experience, adding that she had been a buddy in 2018 too and enjoyed her time immensely. On Friday, Reese and Jackson were quick to hit up the hair and make-up station, the corsage pickup and the photo booth before taking a break.
“We even took pictures together earlier because Challes said we looked like twins since we’re both wearing our black dresses tonight,” Jackson said.
Each guest was named queen or king of the dance at the end of the event and was given a crown to commemorate the occasion. As the night wound down, many guests left the way they came: smiling.
“All our guests were made in the image of God, and we want them to know that they are kings and queens in God’s kingdom,” said Director of Elementary Ministries Deanna Rietgraf. “So we want to remind them, if they have not ever heard it or forgotten it, that they are important to us and important to God.”
