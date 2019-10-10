Despite falling short by just five votes, a Dubuque City Council candidate said Wednesday that she will not seek a recount in Tuesday’s primary election.
Angie Ma received 93 votes — just five fewer than second-place finisher Phil Atkinson among the three candidates on the ballot for the council’s Ward 3 seat, according to unofficial results. Danny Sprank easily outpaced both, with 325 votes.
The top two vote-getters move on to the Nov. 5 general election.
Because the difference between Atkinson and Ma was within 1% of the votes cast in the race, she has until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, to request a recount without having to pay a bond, County Auditor Denise Dolan said.
County election officials will canvass and issue official results at 1 p.m. today.
On Tuesday night, Ma told the Telegraph Herald that she had not given any thought to requesting a recount, but she did not rule it out.
Later Tuesday, she posted a message on Facebook that read, “Thanks everyone who voted for me! Thanks for having faith in me and hoping for change. But it appears the status quo will remain. Good luck to everyone else still in the game.”
On Wednesday, she told the TH she will not seek a recount. She declined to comment further.
The winner of the general election for the Ward 3 seat will serve the remaining two years of Kate Larson’s term. Larson resigned from the council in August because she was moving out of the city.